NEP translated in 17 languages but not Tamil, TN politicos irked

Chennai :

This led to sharp criticisms from both its ally AIADMK and rival DMK, who reiterated their opposition to the imposition of the policy. The copy of the policy is available on the Education Ministry’s website in 17 regional languages besides English and Hindi. Of the 22 official regional languages included in the Eighth Schedule, the policy document has not been translated into Tamil, Urdu, Kashmiri, Sanskrit, and Sindhi.





Reacting to this, DMK president MK Stalin hit out at the Centre alleging that the BJP, which is attempting to forcibly implement the policy that is unconstitutional and against the plurality of the nation, was blatantly displaying its linguistic discrimination and dominance. This was another instance of ignoring Tamil, the oldest classical language, he said, asserting that the DMK would continue to oppose the policy that is against the state’s rights, linguistic sentiment and future of the students.





When contacted, AIADMK spokesperson V Pughazenthi pointed out that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has already opposed the imposition of Hindi under the new policy. “Whether the Centre translates the New Education Policy in Tamil or not is not an issue. We are against the entire system that imposes Hindi. So why should we bother about the translations,” Pughazenthi said.





The Tamil Nadu government and the Opposition has been united in their disapproval of the three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “Three-language formula in NEP is painful and saddening. I appeal to PM Modi to reconsider. Let the states implement as per the policy,” Palaniswami had said last year.