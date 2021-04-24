Covid-19 spread: Tamil Nadu orders closure of temples, movie theatres

Chennai :

The government's new restrictions include closure of recreation clubs, movie theatres, liquor bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, shopping complexes, big format stores and vegetable shops located in malls.





While, standalone vegetable and grocery shops can operate following the safety measures but such shops located in malls are not allowed to open. Besides, barbar shops, beauty parlours and spas will also remain closed.





Only takeaways allowed in hotels/restaurants/mess/tea shops. For guests in hotels and lodges food should be served in their rooms, said a government statement.





E-commerce service can function with time limits.





All places of worships closed for public but poojas can be conducted by the staff. Only 50 persons are allowed for weddings, while 25 persons are allowed at funerals.





50 per cent staff of IT and ITES companies should work from home. Sports training centres to be closed except for training for national and international events, the statement added.





Compulsory e-registration for people coming from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and from overseas by air or sea.