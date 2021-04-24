Woman booked for not wearing mask abuses officials

Nandhini, who was fined for not wearing a mask, arguing with a policeman in Thanjavur on Friday.

According to police, a team was conducting checks at the new bus stand area to enforce COVID norms. During the drive, a policeman spotted a woman riding without a mask and helmet. Police stopped her and slapped a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing mask. Opposing the action of the cops, the woman created a flutter on the road and abused the police on duty for charging her.





When the police told her that it was the instruction from the district administration, she started abusing the district collector and the police.





The woman also threatened the policeman, who video recorded her entire conversation. Ironically, the woman also warned the police team that she was also a rowdy and was ready to face anything. After all these drama, the episode took a stunning turn as the offender left the place on her two-wheeler without paying the fine.





The video that was shared on social media went viral and Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay ordered the Medical College police to conduct an investigation and register a case against the woman.





The police, who conducted an investigation, identified the woman as Nandhini (26), a resident of Mariamman Koil Street at Manojipatti. The police later registered a case against her.