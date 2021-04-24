AIADMK IT wing’s motivational memes to fight COVID go viral

Chennai :

Featuring father of nation Mahatma Gandhi, celebrated physicist Albert Einstein and legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, the ruling AIADMK has planned weeklong short videos and memes that will educate and make people adhere to social distancing.





“I consider wearing the mask and maintaining physical distance as the two greatest services one can do to self and others” – Never said Mahatma Gandhi and we shouldn’t need Mahatma to remind us of this basic etiquette in the current scenario reads an awareness video by AIADMK IT wing.





“The only two ways to escape the contagious effect of the pandemic are to wear masks while going out and physical distancing” – Never Said – Albert Einstein. But then this is not the E = MC Square anymore right? Let’s be responsible ourselves,” a short video jingle featuring Einstein is another video released on Wednesday.





“There is good social media traction for both Mahatma and Einstein. To reach out to more youngsters another 30-second video featuring legendary actor and martial arts master Bruce Lee is getting ready,” said AIADMK IT wing secretary Aspire Swaminathan.





In a related development, KE Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations and former national president of All India Manufacturers Organisation had also started releasing data and small social media content stating that there is no need to panic on oxygen shortage.





“Majority of Oxygen, manufactured in India goes for industry consumption and now they are diverted for hospitals. There is sufficient capacity to produce adequate oxygen, but the concern is the availability of cylinders, collection of empty cylinders from small Industry consumers, logistics of transport to different end-users. This is expected to be eased out and the concern for scarcity will vanish in the next few days. All focus is on finding a quick solution to this issue. TN being an industrial state need not worry about oxygen shortage, but logistics should be worked out,” Raghunathan said in a circulated WhatsApp message.





Retired government official Vijaya Kumar who served at the Secretariat in his social media message recalled the quote of former President APJ Abdul Kalam on the eagle. “All birds find shelter during a rain. But, the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes a difference. We should change our attitude in this fight against corona,” the retired official said.