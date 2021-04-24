Delta farmers in trouble as night curfew hits transportation of produce to markets

Chennai :

Farmers harvest fruits, vegetables and flowers during the day, pack them and transport to various parts of the state through omni buses, lorries and vans during the night. Around one lakh agriculture labourers are involved in such activities each day.





The stage government’s imposition of night curfew, which was part of anti-coronavirus measures, has taken a severe toll on the earnings of farmers. Their products, which will perish in a short time have been piling up in huge quantities. Usually banana bunches and leaves, fruits and vegetables will be sent to Chennai and Bengaluru every day and farmers prefer transportation during the night so that it could reach fresh in the morning for sales. Mostly, farmers opt for omni buses. Since, restrictions have been imposed on movement of vehicles after 10 pm, farmers are not in a position to move their produces to markets within a day of harvest. They have been forced to wait for one more day. “The delay will certainly affect the quality of the products and we fear losing out on the returns,” said Karthikeyan, a farmer.





Cold storage vans





Meanwhile, G Srinivasan, a progressive farmer said that the farmers cannot harvest during the night. “Since vegetables, fruits and flowers are essential commodities consumed every day, the trouble in transportation will cause heavy loss to farmers. The curfew will affect their earnings badly,” he added.





He also said that day temperature crosses over 100 degrees, transportation of these perishable commodities, during the day would damage the lot. “So, the government should take steps to operate vehicles with cold storage facilities during the day time,” he urged.