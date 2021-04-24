Report on sale of 7-yr-old girl in a week: Panel

Coimbatore :

The daily wager couple from Perumal Kovil Medu in Seelanaickenpatti had three children, two daughters aged 10 and 7 and a 6-year-old boy. They sold their daughter to an industrialist, where the girl’s mother was working as a domestic help. This incident came to light, when the girl’s grandmother preferred a police complaint alleging that her 7-year-old granddaughter was in the custody of the industrialist over the last several months. The parents and the industrialist were arrested while the girl was rescued and handed over in a home for children.





The TNCPCR took ‘suo motu’ cognizance of the issue and commenced an inquiry. Two of its members Ramaraj and Mallikai Selvaraj visited the Salem Collectorate and All Women’s Police Station to inquire the police, Child Line staff and district children welfare committee officer.





“Awareness should be created to prevent crimes against children. The police have done their job,” he said. The TNCPCR has taken up inquiry into child trafficking issue, a day after its members held a similar inquiry into the rape of a minor by around 12 persons in Namakkal district.