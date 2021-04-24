Come clear on SOPs at toll plazas, burden on motorists, NHAI told

Chennai :

Observing that the matter is of some importance, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the plea pending since 2019, came up, said: “It is indicated that the focus of the comprehensive report will be on the harassment now faced by commuters at toll plazas and the additional financial burden indirectly imposed, which has been challenged.”





Directing NHAI to file the comprehensive report on the reopening date of the vacation with a copy of the report being forwarded to the advocate for the petitioner, the bench posted the plea for further hearing to June 3.





The petitioner in his public interest litigation (PIL) had submitted that the concession agreement between NHAI and the Central and State governments -- as part of a master plan for developing both the highways and other peripheral roads -- was based on BOT arrangement (Build, Operate and Transfer) and thereby exclusively entrusted the maintenance and upkeep of highways to private conglomerates.





As part of this, a concession agreement exists between the NHAI and GMR Tambaram-Tindivanam Expressway Ltd for the four-lane National Highway running for the stretch from Tambaram to Tindivanam (NH-45) from October 9, 2011. But despite its expiry on November 8, 2019, the toll from vehicles plying between Tambaram-Tindivanam is being collected at Paranur-Arthur toll plazas and hence ought to be prohibited.





Counsel appearing for NHAI had contended during the earlier hearing in this regard that it is not as if once the period of the agreement expired, there cannot be any collection of tolls and instead the toll will be proportionately reduced in the light of the existing guidelines.