AICTE amends guidelines to start full-fledged ODL, online courses

Chennai :

Before the new guidelines, the online distance education mode was only for limited programmes and that too in few institutions. Now, institutions can offer many full-fledged courses through online mode.





Till now, all higher education institutions – standalone institutions, institutions deemed to be universities and universities – were permitted to conduct ODL and online courses. Now, only those institutions with a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.26 or are ranked in the top-100 in the university category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) would be permitted to start full-fledged ODL courses or online courses in the field of management and allied areas, computer applications, artificial intelligence and data science, logistics and travel and tourism without prior approval of the council.





Earlier, institutions that have been in existence for a minimum of five years were allowed to start ODL education. Under the amended guidelines, universities that had at least two batches passed out can introduce the programmes. These institutions should register on the AICTE portal and submit all relevant data regarding faculty, students and affidavit annually.





Previously, an institute could enrol a maximum of three times the sanctioned intake of specific programme in conventional or regular mode. As per the new guidelines, the approved intake for ODL and online programmes should get permission from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for intake specifications from time to time.





AICTE sources added that the amended guidelines to start ODL and online courses would come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette.