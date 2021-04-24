Shun taxi, auto while going for COVID test: Officials

Vellore :

According to Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, this new procedure that came into effect on Friday would ensure that only serious cases would be accommodated in hospitals.





“COVID patients aged below 45 years would first be taken to the COVID Care Centre at VIT University where doctors would test them. Based on this, those requiring intensive treatment would be sent to the Vellore Government Medical College (VGMC) Hospital while the rest would be moved to the Vellore Government Pentland Taluk Hospital in Vellore town,” he said.





Health officials said this streamlining has been done after the spike in fatalities, including seven deaths in just one day reported at a leading private hospital in town.





As on April 22, the district has so far reported 24,151 cases, of which 1517 are active cases. The toll stands at 366.





Asked about ambulance availability, 108 ambulance service district manager Kannan said there are 22 ambulances stationed in Vellore, including 7 in the town. Five vehicles have been earmarked for COVID cases exclusively.





Asked how they would handle the spike in cases, he said, “If necessary, we will request additional ambulances from the regular fleet.





“COVID Care Centre patients will be provided COVID care kits which include toothpaste, toothbrush, mug, sanitiser, soap, bedsheets and pillow covers. Similar kits will be provided at government hospitals in the district,” he added.