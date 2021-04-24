Per-day deaths at 78 as second wave fatalities touch new high

Chennai :

The State saw 95,048 active infections while recoveries mounted to 9,43,044 on Friday, with 8,078 patients being discharged. Chennai continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases accounting for 3,842 new infections, totalling 3,01,541 till date. It leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,512 people succumbing to the virus so far.





The number of samples tested on Friday were 1,25,593, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,17,54,456. Besides Chennai, as many as 30 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits.





Among the 78 deceased, 12 of them, including a 27-year-old woman from Tenkasi, was the youngest victim to succumb to the virus without any pre-existing illness.