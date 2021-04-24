COVID victim’s body lies in ward for 4 hrs, cleared by kin with staffer’s help

Vellore :

Sources said Kairunissa (69), wife of Abdul Salam of Jalalpet, was admitted to the hospital four days ago following complaints of body pain and fever. She tested positive and was shifted to the COVID ward. However, she passed away around 7 am on Friday but her body remained in the ward among living patients till 11.30 am till a mortuary attendant in full PPE gear arrived to take her body. As he was unable to tackle the body alone, a relative of the dead woman wearing only a mask and without gloves or PPE equipment, helped him wheel the stretcher to the mortuary. Enquiries revealed that the facility lacked both medical and paramedical staff for round the clock service.





When asked about this, Tirupattur Collector MP Sivan Arul said, “The issue is not non availability of staff, as TMMK volunteers are willing to do the job of taking away dead bodies. The problem is relatives of patients walking into the COVID ward at will. Staff usually remove the body only after they have informed relatives and so the hospital packs the body in the ward itself. This is what happened,” he added.