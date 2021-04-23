CM writes to Modi, requesting for 20L extra vaccines for Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

“With the vaccination gaining pace in the state, I would request that an assured supply of at least ten days consumption of vaccine, of about 20 lakh doses, may be supplied in advance to ensure that the vaccination drive in the individual sites are not affected and persons coming for second dose are assured of vaccination on the date and in the site they report”, said Chief Minister, in the letter.





So far 47.31 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the state and as the vaccination policy was expanded to people over the age of 18 there were fears among the administrators that there will be shortage in COVID-19 vaccines in the state following which the demand for additional vaccines have been placed.





The CM has also urged central government to bring into use the integrated vaccine complex located at Chengalpattu. “I am informed that this would be possible if some pending works can be fast-tracked. The facility will ensure vaccine security at a national level," said the Chief Minister.





Palaniswami further urged the Prime Minister to ensure that Remdesivir vaccines are not restricted to the states where the Remdesivir producing pharma plants are located and to take steps to make them available in all the states.