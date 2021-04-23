Karur sub-registrar office gets wedding pavilion for couples, more such facilities planned

Thiruchirapalli :

According to sources, there are 578 sub registrar offices functioning across the state in which the registration of properties and the marriages are undertaken. Usually, couples, who approach the sub registrar offices, would exchange garlands in front of the sub-registrar soon after the registration of marriage and they preserve the photograph as a proof. However, it had failed to give couples a traditional touch and a real wedding feel.





In order to avoid that disappointment, the department has decided to set up mana medai in each sub registrar office. This platform would have permanent pillars with special decoration to give the exact experience of a kalyanamandapa stage. The permanent structures are to be established in the office premises in a phased manner.





In phase I, as many as 51 offices have been selected to get such a facility. Among the 51 offices, Mela Karur Sub Registrar Office in Karur district has been selected and the structures are being readied.





“Usually, the couple exchange garlands in front of the sub registrar’s table and such life event photographs are usually preserved as documental evidence along with the marriage registration certificate. In most cases, the couple especially, the bride seems to be in somewhat hesitant to exchange the garland before the officers and this facility will help them get the real feel,” said an official from the Karur district registration office.





He also said that apart from Mela Karur, Joint Registrar office near Karur Collectorate and the office near Karur Municipality would soon have such facility. “This will facilitate couples to exchange garlands on a mana medai like normal weddings and not between the chairs and tables anymore and it will be an experience for them to cherish forever,” he added.