TNCPCR tells police to expedite probe in Namakkal girl abuse case

Members of TNCPCR at a meeting with officials regarding the child sexual abuse case in Namakkal.

Coimbatore :

The TNCPCR has taken ‘suo motu’ cognizance of the issue and registered a case in the horrific incident of sexual assault.





The victim, who was working as a domestic help after discontinuing her studies was raped by her employer and her brother-in-law, in whose house she was staying. Apart from them, several of their friends also sexually assaulted her.





Inquiry into the case took a shocking turn as the police also arrested the girl’s mother for allegedly receiving Rs 10,000 from one of the assaulters to abstain from lodging a complaint against him.





More than a week after the incident, two members of TNCPCR Ramaraj and Mallikai Selvaraj visited the Tiruchengode All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) and besides inquired staff of Child Line, officials from District Child Protection Committee and Child Welfare Committee and the father of the victim.





“The commission has advised the police to quickly wrap up investigations to deliver speedy justice. We will continue to monitor the proceedings and take necessary efforts to help the victim. Based on the outcome of the case, the commission would also recommend the government to ensure a secured future for the child,” said Ramaraj to the media.





The commission members expressed hope that the charge sheet in the case will be filed soon.