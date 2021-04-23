State leaders condole death of Yechury’s son

Chennai :

In a tweet, Palaniswami said, “I’m extremely saddened by the devastating news. May you find strength to endure the loss & grief as a parent. People of Tamil Nadu grieve with you. My deepest condolences and prayers for the family,” he said.





Panneerselvam also took to twitter to offer his condolences. “‘I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news about the passing of Ashish Yechury, the son of Sitaram Yechury, the Secretary General of CPI (Marxist) due to #COVID19.”





“My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends in this hard time. Our prayers are with those bereaved hearts,” he added.





DMK president Stalin, in a message posted on his official Twitter handle, said, “Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time.”





In a Twitter post, CPM Tamil Nadu secretary K Balakrishnan expressed shock over the news and extended his condolences.





“Don’t know how many valuable lives corona would snatch away from us. It is an irreparable loss to Marxist leader Comrade Sitaram Yechery who played a significant role in uniting the secular forces of the nation,” TNCC president KS Alagiri said, expressing his condolences.





Leaders of various political parties, including MDMK general secretary Vaiko, also condoled the death of Ashish Yechury.