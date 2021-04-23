Fake currency racket: 2 more held in Kovai

Coimbatore :

Early on Thursday, police nabbed S Azharuddeen alias Ashraf (28) from Podanur and Mohammed Rishad (30) from Karumbukadai area. Two others Ashraf Ali alias Settu (29) from Saramedu and Syed Sultan (32) from Al Ameen Colony were picked up on Wednesday night and bundles of fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were seized from them.





The special team of police swooped down on the accused based on information from a few members of their network, who were arrested recently by the Kochi police. All the four accused persons from Coimbatore have been taken to Kochi for further inquiries and to crack down on their entire network involved in printing and circulation of fake currency notes. Police have also seized printers used to make the counterfeit currency.