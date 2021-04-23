Cop found dead with gunshot injury at K’giri court

Coimbatore :

The deceased, Anbarasan from Railway Colony was posted as personal security officer for the principal district sessions court judge since December last year.





“The cop had gone to work on Wednesday morning, but did not return home thereafter. His parents could not reach him as his mobile phone remained switched off. The aggrieved family members had even visited the house of the judge on Thursday morning to know about his whereabouts,” police said.





Meanwhile, a court staff found Anbarasan lying dead on the steps in the first floor of the court building. Krishnagiri SP Bandi Gangadhar held a probe.





Police said Anbarasan, who joined the uniformed force in the year 2013 got married just six months ago and his wife is now pregnant by three months. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Anbarasan could have taken the extreme step due to some domestic issues. “His wife went to her parent’s house in Rayakottai for ‘Ugadi’ and did not return thereafter resulting in a quarrel between the couple. Hence, Anbarasan may have committed suicide out of depression, however further inquiries are on,” said a cop.