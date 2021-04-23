Don’t allow congregations wherever possible, High Court tells State govt

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation on a plea that the State ought to apply the COVID protocol more strictly than in vogue at the time that the petition was instituted or when the petitioner made a representation on Nov 29, 2020.





“Unfortunately for all concerned, what the petitioner apprehended in November, 2020 appears to have become a nightmare now and there is no doubt that collective responsibility must be taken for the worsening of the situation and the apparent unpreparedness in facing the second wave,” the CJ said.





However, pointing out that a recent advisory has been issued by the State and it is not for the Court to interfere in matters which fall exclusively in the executive domain, the CJ said: “But considering the alarming rise in cases, the State may be better off in arresting congregations wherever possible.”