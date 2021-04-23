State allots Rs 135 crore for oxygen supply in govt hospitals

Chennai :

“Rs 135.41 crore has been sanctioned for civil and electrical works for providing oxygen pipelines, outlet points, main-folding room arrangements for oxygen cylinders, liquid oxygen plant platform arrangements, minor civil and electrical works related to COVID-19 in government medical institutions,” the government said in the order.





Senior officials from the Public Works Department said around 40 per cent of the works were completed, while about 30 per cent of the works are nearing completion. But the contractors have asked the department to pay the remaining amount to complete the work.





Following the request from the officials, the order was issued allotting Rs 135.41 crore, of which Rs 70.089 crore would be from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the remaining Rs 65.33 crore from MLA Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS).