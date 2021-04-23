State to face Rs 800 cr burden on exchequer

Chennai :

After the Union government announced that states have to compete with private companies to buy 50% vials at the cost announced by the manufacturers, the financial burden has increased for states considering the huge volume of vaccines that they have to purchase for covering the population aged between 18 and 44.





In TN, going by the 2011 census data, around 1.8 crore people are in the age group of 18 to 44 and looking at the population rise in the last decade, anywhere between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore would be the additional financial burden on the State government.





Speaking about the new policy, Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality, said the new policy would be a burden to all the states. “What happened to the Rs 36,000 crore allotted by the Centre in the union budget for procuring vaccines? The policy of leaving states to buy their vaccines will not just result in financial burden but will also lead to a race in procuring the doses among states,” he said.