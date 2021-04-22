Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 infections continue to surge, aggregate reaches 10.37 lakh

Chennai :

The recoveries rose to 9,34,966 today with 7,526 patients being discharged, leaving 89,428 active infections. The state capital continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases with 3,789 new infections, totaling 2,97,814 till date.





The number of samples tested today were 1,15,653 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.16 crore. Besides Chennai, 27 districts have clocked new cases in triple digits indicating a sharp increase. Chengalpet reported 906 cases, Coimbatore 689, Cuddalore 178, Dindigul 212, Erode 225, Kancheepuram 392, Kanyakumari 220, Krishnagiri 318, Madurai 495, Tirunelveli 449, Salem 411, Tuticorin 354, Thanjavur 283 and Tiruvarur 102 followed by others, the bulletin said. Among the 59 deceased, eight of them, including a 37 year old man from Chengalpet district was the youngest, to succumb to the virus without any pre-existing illness. As many as 36 of them who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.