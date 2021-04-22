Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Two more arrested in connection with seizure of fake notes at Coimbatore

Published: Apr 22,202106:06 PM by PTI

A special police team from Kerala arrested two more persons from the city in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the seizure of fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.8 crore from a house here, police sources said.

Representative Image
With this, the number of arrested in the case has gone up to four. Based on a tip from a person, the team from Kochi in Kerala had arrived here Wednesday evening and arrested Syed Sultan and Ashraf on charges of circulating counterfeit notes, the sources said. 

The police also seized fake currencies in the denomination of Rs 2,000 stored in their houses. They interrogated them to ascertain the source of the counterfeit notes and this led to the arrest of Mohammed Rishad and Azaruddin today, police said. 

All the four were reportedly taken to Kochi for interrogation, they added.

Conversations