Madras HC takes suo moto notice about transfer of oxygen from TN

Chennai :

The High Court bench asked the state advocate general, Vijay Narayan to get a report on the measures taken by the state to handle the crisis. The court also took exception to the shortage of Remdesivir and ventilators.





The bench directed the state to inform it about the steps taken by the government regarding oxygen supply. The court observed that Tamil Nadu has several industries which can supply oxygen and that there is proper infrastructure to transport this oxygen.





Vedanta Industries, Tuticorin, has already written to both the Tamil Nadu government and the Union health ministry that it can supply oxygen from its Sterlite Copper plants which were shut down. The company has offered to supply 1000 tons of oxygen daily.





The court said there need not be any confusion and that the state has to control the situation.