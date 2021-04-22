Kovai walkers in black oppose ‘concretisation’ of Race Course area

A large number of people turned up in black attire for a walk on the Race Course road on Wednesday.

Coimbatore :

They raised objections over Smart City Project works being executed by replacing the landmark Thomas Park with concrete structures and by reducing the green cover in the heart of the city.





“Our call for a protest walk in black attire received considerable response as people from different walks of life turned up to express their resentment. By adhering to COVID-19 protocol, people from environmental groups, cyclers, bikers, women and local residents participated in the silent protest,” said R Mohammed Saleem, an environmentalist, who was instrumental in organising the protest.





The people, who commenced their walk by 6.30 am, were also joined by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice president R Mahendran and Congress leader Mayura Jayakumar. Already, an e-signature campaign mooted by environmentalists has garnered nearly 4,500 supporters against modernising Race Course under the Smart City project.





Not a single tree cut, says Corporation Commissioner





In the wake of the civic body rebutting the allegations of any loss in green cover, the environmental conservationists have taken up the task of evidence gathering by sourcing old photos to prove that trees were lost during the modernisation works. The Corporation has claimed that not a single tree was cut. Meanwhile, following widespread objection, the steel structures erected for an indoor sports stadium near Thomas Park has been removed on the orders of Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian.





“The Thomas Park is an ill-conceived traffic island. It has been decided to set up another traffic island by taking the suggestions of police. Also not a single tree has been cut in the area,” said the commissioner in a statement.





“Also, the civic body should share the proposed design for modernisation works to inculcate our suggestions,” added Saleem.