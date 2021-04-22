5 months on, 2 held for poisoning tigress in Mudumalai Reserve

The two accused, who were nabbed on Wednesday, for poisoning the tigress in MTR.

Coimbatore :

The tigress, aged around nine years was found dead at Singara Forest Range in MTR on November 20 last year under mysterious circumstances. As the post mortem reports suggested poisoning, the officials commenced inquiries and were trailing the offenders since then.





Two accused A Ahmed Kabeer, 26 from Achakarai and P Kariyan from Kurumbarpadi were arrested on Tuesday night. Of them, Kariyan is a tribal. A father and son duo, identified as accused, were at large and a search is on to nab them.





An official said that they acted on a tip that Kariyan had visited his native village for a condolence and caught him red handed. Following an inquiry with him, the officials took his accomplice also into custody.





“They had meticulously placed the poisoned carcass of a cow in an area frequently habituated by the carnivore. Subsequently, the animal had fallen victim to their trap by consuming the poisoned meat. The men had done so to safeguard their cattle from tiger attack,” said the official.





Unfortunately, two male cubs were orphaned by the death of the tigress due to poisoning. Thereafter the cubs were taken to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai to be raised under special care.