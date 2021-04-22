Mother of 2 boys killed in Katpadi cracker shop blast dies of suicide

Vellore :

It may be recalled that Mohan Reddy (60) and his two grandsons, Thanuj (8) and Tejas (6), were all killed in a fire which suddenly engulfed Mohan’s cracker shop located at the bus stand in Latheri on Katpadi–Gudiyattam Road.





Police said Vidya (34), mother of the two boys, who was living with her father Mohan Reddy after she separated from her husband Suresh was traumatized at the death of the three. Relatives on noticing that Vidya’s house was open on Wednesday and she was missing launched a search in all nearby areas. Meanwhile, they got information that a woman’s body has been found near the Chennai–Bengaluru railway track.





Relatives rushed to the spot and were shocked to find Vidya’s body. Injuries indicated that she might have been knocked down or run over by a train.





Jolarpet railway police recovered the body and sent it to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and investigations are on.





Though Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, who chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on Tuesday after visiting the tragedy spot, listed out a series of measures – minimum space, availability of fire extinguishing material, less than 50% stock during summer, no children inside the shop, etc., – to be followed by shops, however failed to take note of the human element involved.



