Stalin criticises PM for failing to tackle COVID 2.0

Chennai :

Stalin also asked the state government to act on a war footing to stock up required amount of vaccine, Remdesivir and beds to treat COVID-19 patients.





Expressing shock at reports suggesting that the country has exported 9,300 metric tons of oxygen at a time when the country was suffering acute vaccine shortage and Tamil Nadu topping the chart in the list of state that wasted COVID vaccines, Stalin said, “What is the reason for reports suggesting that the BJP-led Centre, which has been claiming to have adequate supply of oxygen till yesterday, has floated tenders for importing 50,000 metric tons of oxygen? Was it due to the lethargy or failure of the BJP regime in administration?”





Condemns AIADMK regime’s lethargy





Stating that it was worrisome that the Centre has moved 45 metric tons of oxygen from Tamil Nadu he said, “Though the people in the neighbouring state are our brethren, the Centre does not have the inclination to even consult the chief secretary or the caretaker government about the oxygen availability.”





TNCC forms medical, coordination teams





Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Wednesday constituted a medical and coordination team to provide COVID assistance to people. The six-member medical team would be headed by Dr Khaleel Rahman, while former bureaucrat Sasikanth Senthil would man the coordination team comprising two dozen members. TNCC president KS Alagiri has advised COVID infected people to contact the state party unit in a mobile number (9884466333) for assistance.