Vote counting as scheduled on May 2 with all virus safety measures: Sahoo

Chennai :

He also said that the complaints of Makkal Needhi Maiam founded by actor Kamal Haasan and the Opposition DMK are sent to district collectors seeking their response to the complaints raised by the political parties.





Due to corona restrictions, the counting will take some time, but the counting process will be completed within a day, Sahoo assured.





Later in the day, Sahoo met health officials along with the district collectors to discuss the coronavirus preventive measures at counting stations. Mandatory corona tests for all those entering the counting stations and restricted access for the stakeholders of the polls are under discussion, poll officials said.





Masks, PPEs, gloves, thermal scanners and pulse oxymeters are likely to be stocked at the 75 counting stations set up for the 234 Assembly constituencies. The district collectors and returning officers will decide on the number of tables to be used ranging from 14 to 30 based on the space availability at the counting station, officials said.





Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan in a representation to the CEO urged the poll officials not to reduce the number of counting tables in Tamil Nadu and urged for a free and fair counting on May 2. The CPM leader also sought relaxations for the May Day flag hoisting ceremonies by following social distancing.





The votes of vacant Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat and adjacent Pudhuchery Assembly will also be counted on May 2.





The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely by the first week of May.