HC seeks govt’s reply on relief for frontline worker’s death

A petition filed by N Ponnupillai of Navinipatti, Melur, Madurai district, came up for hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.





The petitioner claimed that her husband, S Nagu, a scavenger in Melur died of COVID on October 23 in 2020, while serving as a frontline worker during the pandemic situation on a contract basis. The petitioner further stated that Nagu on October 7 last year fell down and was hospitalised in a private clinic in Melur. The next day, he was admitted to Government Hospital, Melur. As he could not breathe properly, doctors advised the petitioner to shift her husband to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, where he was admitted to COVID special ward. After providing treatment for 12 days, he was discharged on October 16. Later, he developed a severe breathing problem and was admitted to the hospital on October 22, where he died of pneumonia the next morning.





With the State governement announcing relief scheme for the families of deceased ‘frontline workers’ who worked during the pandemic situation, the petitioner sought reasonable compensation of Rs 25 lakh as a compensation to her family.





After the hearing, the Judge directed the Principal Secretary to respond and adjourned the case to the first week of June.