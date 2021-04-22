Revision classes for Class 12 may be held 2 or 3 weeks before boards

Chennai :

Though sessions were conducted for the students recently, the government was forced to close down the schools due to the second wave.





“The schools were opened for Class 12 students since January 19 and portions were planned to be covered in most of the government and government-aided schools in just three months,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Wednesday.





Pointing out that online classes could not be conducted for these students in government schools like private institutions, the official said, “Authorities have been planning to reopen the schools to conduct at least revision classes for the students 15 and 20 days before the board exams so that they would be prepared.”





Stating that even private schools would be allowed to reopen for taking classes before the board exams, he said, “According to the current plan, the department is planning to conduct board exams for Class 12 students in the mid or last week of June. We are looking into all the safety aspects at that time.”





“As there were no online classes, government school teachers were also asked to get in touch with their students about their preparations,” he said. The official added that students’ doubts would be cleared through mobile phones.





The official said the Directorate of Government Exams, which conducts the board exams, will announce the exam schedule at least 20 days in advance so that students will have at least three weeks to prepare for the exams.





“However, strict instructions were given to all the district education officers to ensure that no classes should be conducted now”, he said. Action would be taken against those if classes are organised by the schools. He said that after the practical exams for Science students, which would be over this week, holidays will be declared for the teachers, who have been coming to schools regularly.