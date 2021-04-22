TNPSC to upload answer sheets of recruitment exam

Chennai :

After alleged malpractices were reported during certain TNPSC exams, the State recruiting agency has been taking up several measures in the recruitment exams held last year. Accordingly, several moves, including shifting to computer-based exams, process of registration of applications tightened to prevent impersonation besides implementation of biometric attendance for candidates, have been introduced.





Going another step forward, TNPSC, in its latest series of new measures, has decided to upload answer sheets for further transparency. A senior official from the TNPSC said that to begin with, the Commission has taken steps to upload answer sheets of three Group-I exams conducted in 2019 and gradually other exam answer scripts will also be uploaded. “The candidates, who want to download their answer sheets, will be charged as per their requirement,” he added. Explaining the other steps by the TNPSC, the official pointed out that Aadhaar details of the candidates will be attached on their One Time Registration (OTR) account.





Pointing out that thumb impression was made compulsory for candidates in the OMR sheets, the official said, “choice of allocating exams centre will be maintained by TNPSC.”





The official also that the TNPSC also introduced the latest technology to track and transport the answer scripts from the exam centre to the office concerned. He also said that the Commission is taking all necessary steps according to the requirements to conduct error-free exams and transparency in the recruitment process