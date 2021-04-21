Puducherry reports five more Covid deaths

Puducherry :

The fatality rate in the Union Territory stood at 1.5 per cent, higher than the national average at 1.2 per cent. The number of Covid cases continue to increase in the UT with 619 fresh cases while 283 patients recovered from the disease.





The total number of active cases as on Wednesday stood at 5,404 of which 4368 are under home isolation and treatment. Puducherry headquarters has the maximum number of active cases with 4,151 followed by Karikkal (718), Yanam (291) and Mahe (244).





Puducherry headquarters reported 80 per cent of the deaths at 577 deaths, followed by Karikkal with 87, Yanam with 46, and Mahe, with 12. The maximum number of fresh cases was also reported at Puducherry, at 470, followed by Karikkal with 70, Yanam with 41, and Mahe 38.