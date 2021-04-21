Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Chennai :

The state government pleader contended before Principal Judge, R. Selvakumar that anticipatory bail application has to be dismissed as the actor had made irresponsible remarks.





The judge dismissed the petition stating that the petition was devoid of information on the cases registered against Khan and granted freedom to the actor to file a fresh petition.





A health officer of the Chennai corporation had filed a petition calling for action against the actor on his irresponsible comments on the death of actor Vivekh. Mansoor Ali Khan had on Friday said: "If actor Vivekh had not taken the vaccine, he would have lived. During my election campaign, I had slept on the streets, shared food with beggars and I haven't contracted the virus. Government must not make masks compulsory."





The Vadapalani police registered a case against the actor based on the complaint of the health officer. Police booked the actor under Sections 153, 270 and 505(1) (b) on the Indian Penal Code, as well as the provisions of the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act.