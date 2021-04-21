Tamil Nadu reports 11,681 new COVID-19 cases, 53 fatalities

Chennai :

The state for the first time breached the grim 10,000 mark on Sunday by adding 10,723 new infections while on Monday it was 10,941 new cases and 10,986 on Tuesday.





Recoveries mounted to 9,27,440 today with 7,071 patients being discharged, leaving 84,361 active cases.





Chennai accounted for 3,750 new infections, totalling to 2,94,073 till date.





The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,450 people succumbing to the virus.





The number of samples tested today was at 1,12,661, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,15,13,210. Besides Chennai, 24 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits.





Chengalpet recorded 947 new cases today, Coimbatore 715, Cuddalore 147, Dindigul 185, Erode 284, Kancheepuram 263, Kanyakumari 171, Krishnagiri 259, Madurai 462, Namakkal 200, Ranipet 203, Salem 401, Tenkasi 115, Thanjavur 179, Theni 148, Thiruvallur 529, Thiruvannamalai 135, Tuticorin 275, Tirunelveli 426, Tiruppur 238, Tiruchirappalli 357, Vellore 286, Villupuram 109 and Virudhunagar 101, the bulletin said.





As many as 70 people, who tested positive today, were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.