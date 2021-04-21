TN mulls common online test for Class 10 students

Chennai :

The Directorate of Government Examinations’ proposal to conduct a common exam came against the backdrop of several requests that the better-performing students have their marks in the certificates.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that since government schools did not conduct even a single exam for Class 10 students when the schools were reopened for two months from January 19, 2021, marks could not be calculated based on quarterly, half-yearly or revision exams. “Even teachers have requested that most of the brighter students do not want to carry just a mention that they have passed,” the official said.





On the common exam, the official pointed out that the test would only for students who want to improve their marks. “It would cover all subjects and the question paper will be divided into five parts (Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science),” he said.





Due to the second wave, authorities are looking into holding the exams online. However, officials said that it would be difficult to ascertain how many State-run school students from low-income backgrounds have access to at least android mobile phones with internet connections. “If we decide to conduct the test online, the teachers will be instructed to ensure that interested students can appear for the test through local arrangements,” another School Education Department official said.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said that the test should be objective type from the reduced syllabus only.