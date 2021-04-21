‘Postponing Class 12 exams likely to delay college admissions’

Chennai :

The board exam results are usually announced in June and higher education institutions would start the admission process from July. Last year, however, the results of the board exam conducted in March was declared only in the mid-July due to the lockdown. Because of this, higher education admissions began only from August.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the government was planning to conduct the board exams in June depending on the pandemic situation.





“Even if the exams are to be conducted in June, result declaration would take at least two months and students would get their mark sheets only by August. So college admission is expected to start only in the September or October,” said the official.





Also, he added, students needed at least 15 days’ physical class sessions for revision before the board exams are conducted.





Commenting on the likely delay in admissions, N Pasupathy, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT) noted that students, especially freshers, need at least 200 days of classes to cover all the portions.





“If the admission process starts by September, they will get only about 150 days of physical classes, which is not enough to complete the portions. This would not only create stress among the students but also for the faculty members,” he said.





Pasupathy, who is a professor at a government college in city, said authorities should alter or extend the academic session by cancelling summer holidays. Only then would they be able to complete the portions without any special or additional classes.





S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association (TNPTA), said the delay in conducting board exams also creates stress among the parents. “The government should declare the board exam results as soon as possible. The answer sheets could be evaluated within two weeks after the exams and declare the results in the third week,” he suggested.