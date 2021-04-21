Religious leaders accept additional curbs set by govt

Chennai :

The meeting held at the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, was attended by leaders of all the major religions. During the meeting, Rajeev Ranjan briefed the religious leaders about the stringent measures that the State government was planning to introduce at places of worship.





“Without any hesitation, the religious leaders agreed to extend their fullest cooperation to the measures that the State government is mulling to contain the spread of the pandemic. The State government will discuss and implement more stringent restrictions in places of worship in the coming days,” said official sources.





The State government had recently issued restrictions to all places of worship, under which all religious congregations were banned and working hours was restricted to 8 pm. But following the request from the leaders of Muslim community, the government extended the timing to 10 pm for Ramzan prayers.





Though there was no specific restriction to places of worship in the announcement made on Sunday, the government has planned to impose more curbs to avoid people gathering in large numbers. “The government is planning for complete shutting down of places of worship. But due to Ramzan, exception may be given to mosques,” added sources.





As temples are under the administrative control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, detailed guidelines have already been issued on the number of persons allowed for marriages held in temples. In the case of Sunday prayers at Churches, the government is likely to issue guidelines for which discussions were held with the bishops, added sources.