TN logs over 10,000 new cases for 3rd day

Chennai :

COVID-related deaths aggregated to 13,205 with 48 more fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said. The State, for the first time, breached the 10,000 mark on Sunday by adding 10,723 new infections while on Monday it was 10,941 new cases.





Overall recoveries mounted to 9,20,369 on Tuesday with 6,250 patients being discharged, leaving 79,804 active cases. The state capital continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases accounting for 3,711 new infections, totaling 2,90,364 till date.





The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,432 people succumbing to the virus so far. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was at 1,01,329, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,14,00,549 so far.





Besides Chennai, Chengalpattu clocked new infections in four digits adding 1,029 new cases to the state’s tally. As many as 25 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase of the virus spread.





Coimbatore logged 686 cases, while Tiruvallur (508), Cuddalore (156), Dharmapuri (179), Dindigul (147), Erode (226), Kancheepuram (295), Madurai (366) and Salem (382) reported a high number of cases, the bulletin said. As many as 55 of the total cases were imported from other states and countries.