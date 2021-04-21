Tiruchy tops list as cases surge in Delta districts

Chennai :

A partial lockdown has been announced since Tuesday and the people from other districts, especially the State capital, have started to reach their respective hometowns. According to official information, Tiruchy recorded 312 cases, including imported cases, on Tuesday and 2,337 patients are under treatment at hospitals and in home isolation.





According to Tiruchy officials, higher prevalence of the disease is visible at the places like Ariyamangalam, Mannachanallur, Manapparai and Thuraiyur. The number of cases in rural areas is higher than that of the urban areas of Tiruchy. Isolation wards have been established at Bharathidasan University campus in Khajamalai, KAPV Medical College Hospital, Government Engineering college, Sethurapatti, Kurinji Engineering College, Manapparai and Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti.





Perambalur registered only three cases on Tuesday and it has only 51 active cases. It is significantly fewer than the other districts in the region.





Officials are worried that the number of cases would surge in the coming days as people from Chennai have started to move back to their hometowns owing to the partial lockdown. Districts have readied isolation centres in preparation.