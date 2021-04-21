False ceiling collapses in Kanchi Amma canteen

Chennai :

The Amma Canteen near the Kancheepuram government hospital has been functioning since 2015. Many people who visit the hospital use the canteen that functions from 9 am to 3 pm every day. Around 2.30 am on Tuesday, the false ceiling of the canteen collapsed. On hearing the sound, the neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police and Kancheepuram municipal officials.





The police officials who went inside the canteen found that the false ceiling which was 55x25 feet had completely collapsed. The tables and fans were also damaged.





The Vishu Kanchi police have registered a case and are inquiring. Kancheepuram municipal officials are also investigating. Police said there were no casualties as the incident happened in the early hours.