South Tamil Nadu may get heavy rain, city to stay dry

Chennai :

Chennai saw a slight increase in temperature, with other districts seeing heavy rainfall on Tuesday.





In Chennai, the maximum temperature at Nungambakkam was 35.5 degree C and 37.4 degree C at Meenambakkam. Vellore recorded 38.9 degree C, Thoothukudi 38.6 degree C, and Madurai 37 degree C. Meanwhile, Yelagiri received 23 mm of rainfall, while Kovilapatti and Ooty had 2 mm each and Kayathar had 0.5 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.





“Maximum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degree C above normal over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts over the next 24 hours,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected over Western Ghat districts during the day. Thunderstorms with lighting and associated gusty winds with speeds from 30-40 kmph are likely over Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are expected in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupur, and Krishnagiri.





“With wind instabilities persisting, interior Western Tamil Nadu and parts of south Tamil Nadu are likely to see evening thunderstorms continue. In the meanwhile, places in north Tamil Nadu will see temperature being a degree or two hotter than normal. Chennai may see weak sea breeze,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page Chennai Rains.