Consumer forums oppose Tangedco’s new scheme

However, the consumer forums are opposing the new conditions stating that it infringing upon the fundamental rights of the consumers.





The Tangedco has come out with a special scheme for the building up to 12 meters in height to avail low-tension power supply, but by providing an undertaking accepting strict conditions in accordance with a Madras High Court order dated March 17 this year.





Under the special scheme, the power consumer has to give an undertaking stating that he/she would not object to temporary or permanent disconnection of the electricity supply availed under the special scheme, in case of any request made to the Tangedco by the competent authorities under the TNCDR, 2019 or on an order of any statutory forum or a court of law.





“In case of disconnection based on the request or the order of the authorities, I or we will not make any complaint or claim, including through any family members or occupants, alleging any violation of fundamental or human rights or any other right whatsoever,” it said.





Taking exception to such undertaking, Coimbatore based Consumer Voice said that the new scheme is completely infringing upon the fundamental rights of the individuaals. “Such conditions will only give way to bribe demand from the officials,” it said, calling upon the voluntary consumer organisations to immediately write a letter to the managing director of the Tangedco asking him to withdraw the new special scheme immediately.