History-sheeter’s body exhumed on court order

Thiruchirapalli :

Silambarasan (30), had several cases against him. When he came to his native village at Darasuram from Chennai on April 9, Kumbakonam taluk police went to arrest him. But he escaped.





When the police chased him, Silambarasan had reportedly jumped into a pond near his house and did not come out for a long time. The next day, he was found dead near the same pond with multiple injuries. Police retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem. But, the family members raised doubts and also claimed that Silambarasan was killed in police custody.





Subsequently, they approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and appealed for a re-post mortem and the court honoured their demand. Based on the order, the body of Silambarasan was exhumed and a re-post mortem was done Heavy police security was posted at the spot.