Low patronage for rescheduled inter-dist buses

Chennai :

The state government has announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am starting April 20 and banned inter-state and inter-district bus services during the curfew period.





“Considering the night curfew restrictions imposed by the state government, the outstation buses services, including those on the long-distance routes from Chennai and those coming to the city from other destinations would start as early as 4 am so that the passengers reach their destination by 8 pm. Moreover, there will be no bus services on Sunday,” said SETC managing director in a statement.





Meanwhile, in Coimbatore flex boards announcing the revised timings have been erected in bus stands for the convenience of passengers.





Anbu Abraham, Managing Director of Coimbatore Division has issued instructions to officials to ensure that buses start as per revised timings to reach the destination by 9 pm, so that passengers can reach their place before the start of night curfew.





However, long distance buses to places like Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Villupuram were stopped after 11 am. Most of these buses ran empty due to fear of COVID-19 and passengers’ unwillingness to travel during day hours. Lack of patronage led to cancellation of services.