Traders’ body seeks relaxations on curbs for small-time vendors

Chennai :

A copy of the petition said that the livelihood of small vegetable vendors and traders were hit due to the recent lockdown restrictions. The state should allow the functioning of small retailers with COVID safety measures and social distancing restrictions.





The TNVSPP also pointed out that the government officials are fining the shop owners if the customers were not found wearing masks. Regulating the customers by the shop owners seems to be practically not feasible and the government should fine only the errant customers and not the shop owners, the petition read. The 50 per cent operation of shops with customers has become handy for the govt staff to levy a hefty fine on shopkeepers and traders and this order should be modified, the federation urged. Further, the police and other govt staff are often harsh with traders and there is a need to protect the trading community.