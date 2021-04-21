‘Ruddy turnstone’ bird spotted in Manakudy Reserve after a decade

Madurai :

A team of bird lovers led by conservation educator Davidson Sargunam spotted the bird. The winter migrant, turnstone has two species, the ruddy turnstone and the black turnstone- which are linked to sandpipers.





Explaining its characteristics, Davidson said both birds are distinctive medium-sized waders with a length ranging between 20 and 25 cm, with a wingspan between 50 and 60 cm and a body mass between 110 and 130 grams. The body of this wader is stocky, with short, slightly upturned, wedge shaped bills. Their strong necks and powerful, slightly upturned bills are adapted to their feeding technique.





The ruddy turnstone’s orange legs and uniquely patterned black-and-white head and chest made them easy to spot and identify in a crowd of other birds.





Turnstones tend to be social, forming colonies and they would mix with other kinds of birds. But they become aggressive in driving off the other species when food is at stake, he pointed out. He told DT Next that the bird is spotted after a decade in the Manakudy wetlands.