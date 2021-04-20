Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Amid surge, TN govt directs pvt hospitals to allocate 50 per cent beds for covid patients

All the hospitals were directed to follow the Central protocols now and then and also submit daily report to appropriate authorities.

Representative Image
Chennai:
With COVID-19 spreading at a fast pace in Tamil Nadu, the government on Tuesday directed private hospitals to allocate at least 50 per cent of their beds for coronavirus patients.

"In view of the present circumstances all the private hospitals are instructed to allocate at least 50 percent of the total beds exclusively for COVID patients duly following the norms as prescribed," an official communication said.

"It is further instucted to reduce the number of elective procedures and planned admissions," it added.

All the hospitals were directed to follow the Central protocols "now and then" and also submit daily report to appropriate authorities.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 10,986 new covid cases.

