TN reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day, adding 10,986 cases pushing the caseload to 10,13,378, the Health Department said on Tuesday.





COVID-19 related deaths aggregated to 13,205 with 48 more fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.





The state for the first time breached the 10,000 mark on Sunday by adding 10,723 new infections while on Monday it was 10,941 new cases.





Overall recoveries mounted to 9,20,369 on Tuesday with 6,250 patients being discharged, leaving 79,804 active cases.





The state capital continued to constitute the bulk of the total cases accounting for 3,711 new infections, totaling 2,90,364 till date.





The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,432 people succumbing to the virus so far.





The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was at 1,01,329, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2,14,00,549 so far.





Besides Chennai, Chengalpet clocked new infections in four digits adding 1,029 new cases to the state''s tally.





As many as 25 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase of the virus spread.





Coimbatore logged 686 cases, while Tiruvallur (508), Cuddalore (156), Dharmapuri (179), Dindigul (147), Erode (226), Kancheepuram (295), Madurai (366) and Salem (382) reported a high number of cases, the bulletin said.





Among the 48 deceased, seven of them, including a 30- year old woman from Nagapattinam district succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.





As many as 55 of them who tested positive were returnees from various destinations including one individual from Oman, the bulletin said.