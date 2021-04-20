Temple land for Collectorate: Court vacates interim stay

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy vacated the interim stay in this regard pursuant to the government submission that as per the court direction, a valuer will be appointed for indicating the appropriate market value of the temple land in Veeracholapuram that will be leased out for the construction of Kallakurichi Collectorate.





The bench also made it clear that this permission should not be treated as a blanket clearance for other permissions that ought to be obtained in the usual course.





“This order is only confined to the impediment relating to the valuation of the said land and all other sanctions have to be obtained by law, including the contract being awarded after completing a valid tender process,” the bench said.





Directing the valuer nominated from the SBI to indicate the method adopted for the valuation and alternate methods if any with sufficient scientific basis within a week after vacation, the bench held that the objective of the exercise is to be able to fix a reasonable monthly rent by letting out the land and also revising it from time to time upon permitting a long lease.





The bench directed State to provide all assistance to the valuer who will be entitled to visit the place and make independent enquiries.