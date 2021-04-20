Textile merchants assn to hold free vaccine camp in Madurai

Madurai :

The camp is scheduled to be held at Textile Association located on East Perumal Maistry Street from 11 am to 3 pm, Ashraf Tayub, secretary of the association, said on Monday. He appealed to the eligible people to benefit from this vaccination drive.





Those who wish to vaccinate should either bring Aadhaar card or any other photo identity card. The effect of vaccination would get stronger after two weeks after the completion of two dosages. Without vaccination, the probability of getting affected by the virus could be high. Even after getting vaccinated, it’s essential for them to wear face masks, wash hands regularly with soap and maintain social distancing, sources said.





Meanwhile, Commissioner of Madurai Corporation S Visakan inspected a fever surveillance camp at Chithirai Street near Meenakshi Amman temple. During his surprise check, he pulled up a proprietor of a garment store near Vilakuthoon since workers were found without masks in the shop. The Commissioner then instructed the officials to impose fine on them and advised them on the importance of wearing masks properly.